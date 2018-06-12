Latest
North Korea: Trump Agreed to Lift Sanctions

By TPM | June 12, 2018 10:04 pm
AFP/Getty Images

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported Wednesday (local time) that US President Donald Trump agreed to lift sanctions on North Korea, in addition to agreeing to halt military exercises and other security guarantees.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, KCNA reported: “Trump expressed his intention to halt the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, which the DPRK side regards as provocation, over a period of good-will dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S., offer security guarantees to the DPRK and lift sanctions against it along with advance in improving the mutual relationship through dialogue and negotiation.”

There was no immediate comment or confirmation from the White House.

