Court Orders North Carolina To Redraw Its District Map In Time For 2020

In a big victory for anti-gerrymandering activists, a panel of three judges ordered North Carolina’s state legislature on Monday to draw up new U.S. congressional maps in time for the 2020 elections.

The ruling was decided by the same panel that had struck down Republican-drawn state legislative maps for North Carolina’s Senate and General Assembly last month.

Though the judges didn’t establish a hard deadline, the panel warned that it would delay the 2020 primaries if new maps haven’t been drawn up by then.

Reading the court ruling below: