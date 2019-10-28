Latest
January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Trump Admin Ditches Its Plans To Restrict Protests Near White House
Mo Brooks Backhandedly Compliments House Dems For Impeachment Process Vote
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to members of the media after a vote to fund the government December 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate has pass a continuing resolution to temporary fund the government through January 19, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Collins Won’t Co-Sponsor Senate Resolution Condemning Impeachment Probe

Court Orders North Carolina To Redraw Its District Map In Time For 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: A Fair Maps Rally was held in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The rally coincides with the U.S. Supreme Court hearings in landmark redistricting cases out of North Carolina and Maryland. The activists sent the message the the Court should declare gerrymandering unconstitutional now. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
A Fair Maps Rally held in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
October 28, 2019 7:10 pm
In a big victory for anti-gerrymandering activists, a panel of three judges ordered North Carolina’s state legislature on Monday to draw up new U.S. congressional maps in time for the 2020 elections.

The ruling was decided by the same panel that had struck down Republican-drawn state legislative maps for North Carolina’s Senate and General Assembly last month.

Though the judges didn’t establish a hard deadline, the panel warned that it would delay the 2020 primaries if new maps haven’t been drawn up by then.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
