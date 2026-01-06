© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

An Anti-Obamacare Amendment Just Saved Abortion In Wyoming

by
01.06.26 | 3:19 pm
WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: U.S. President Barack Obama (C) is applauded after signing the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony with fellow Democrats in the East Room of the White House March 23, 2010... WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: U.S. President Barack Obama (C) is applauded after signing the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony with fellow Democrats in the East Room of the White House March 23, 2010 in Washington, DC. The historic bill was passed by the House of Representatives Sunday after a 14-month-long political battle that left the legislation without a single Republican vote. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

The Wyoming Supreme Court knocked down two abortion restrictions Tuesday — one of which is the nation’s first targeted ban of abortion pills — finding that they violate the state constitution. 

Specifically, the 4-1 majority found that the laws violated the constitution’s “right of health care access” provision: “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” 

Voters passed that amendment in 2012 to gird against real or imagined facets of the Affordable Care Act: the concern that patients wouldn’t be able to choose their own doctors, that “death panels” would deny coverage to older and disabled patients and that Wyoming would become part of a single-payer system. The Wyoming attorney general called it a “message” amendment to express “the state’s displeasure with the controversial federal Affordable Care Act.”

On Tuesday, that anti-Obamacare amendment saved abortion care in the state. 

Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden wrote for the majority that the amendment requires the anti-abortion laws to survive strict scrutiny — they must be as narrowly tailored as possible to serve a legitimate state interest. The state hardly tried to show that the bans were narrowly tailored, she wrote, instead arguing that abortion isn’t health care, that getting an abortion isn’t a woman’s own medical decision and that the laws shouldn’t be subject to strict scrutiny. The majority disagreed on all counts. 

Boomgaarden was particularly dismissive of Wyoming’s argument that the laws would actually protect women, a common anti-abortion refrain. 

“The state claimed the provisions served the compelling state interest of protecting women’s health, but it did not present evidence showing the restrictions actually protected women’s health when an abortion was necessary to save a woman’s life,” she wrote. “Instead, the laws unnecessarily burdened women’s rights to obtain timely life-saving abortions.”

That’s particularly true in the case of pregnant women with mental illnesses, which the bans would not have exempted. She wrote that the laws “could place a woman with a diagnosed mental health condition in mortal peril by not allowing her to exercise her fundamental right to make her own health care decision to have an abortion.”

Justice John Fenn wrote a concurrence, siding with the majority’s findings but breaking with its decision to review the laws under strict scrutiny. Justice Kari Jo Gray dissented.

Tuesday’s is the latest episode in a common storyline since Dobbs: red state constitutions thwarting abortion restrictions passed by their largely Republican legislatures. The Kansas Supreme Court has knocked down abortion restrictions repeatedly, finding them in violation of the constitution’s guarantee of personal autonomy. 

Some states, including Montana and Missouri, shored up that constitutional safeguard after Dobbs, passing amendments that explicitly guarantee the right to abortion. 

Wyoming’s constitutional amendment, while passed as a rebuke to a Democratic president’s signature legislation, has inadvertently become a similarly effective shield against abortion restrictions in the state.

Read the ruling here:

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Includes: 
21
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. They just can’t help keep from shooting themselves in the dick.

  2. They still need to do that more and hurry up about it.

  3. This is both wonderful and hilarious.

  4. They really should have higher aims.

  5. MAGA Response: :”DOH!”

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

15 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for valgalky23 Avatar for genla Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for guineapig Avatar for zandru Avatar for dave_adams Avatar for squirreltown Avatar for irasdad Avatar for dont Avatar for drriddle Avatar for lastroth Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for benthere Avatar for llwillis Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for chjim Avatar for CaptainDunsel Avatar for tango3

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Cafe
Jan. 6 and the Long Shadow of Civil War- and Reconstruction-Era Political Violence
01.06.26 | 5:50 pm
Where Things Stand
Trump Admits Real Motivation Behind His Nationwide Gerrymandering Assault
01.06.26 | 5:45 pm
News
The White House’s J6 Revisionism Includes a Wild New Conspiracy Theory
01.06.26 | 5:39 pm