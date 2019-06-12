Dem Rep. Blasts Anti-Abortion ‘Sex-Starved Males’ In Congress

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) tore into her anti-abortion colleagues on Wednesday while speaking on the House floor, calling them “sex-starved males.”

Her comment came during debate over a 2020 federal spending bill, after Rep. Ross Spano (R-FL) spoke in defense of the Hyde Amendment, which bans Medicaid funding from going into abortion procedures.

“We are a nation that deeply values religious liberty,” Spano said. “And this rule further protects Americans’ tax dollars from being forced to subsidize entities that kill unborn children.”

Torres took the floor afterward and blasted her GOP colleague.

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a women’s right to choose,” Torres said, prompting a wave of chatter from her colleagues.

Rep. Rob Goodall (R-GA) then asked the congresswoman to retract her comment.

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor,” Torres responded.

After her comment was formally withdrawn, the California Democrat said that it was “tiring to be here on this floor or in committee as a woman to continue to be counseled” about affordable family planning.

“It is unfortunate that that is something that continues to be denied to American women day in and day out on this floor,” Torres concluded.

Watch Torres below: