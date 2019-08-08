None Of The Recovering El Paso Victims Wanted To See Trump When He Visited

President Donald Trump’s communications team wouldn’t allow reporters to accompany him to the hospital in El Paso, Texas where eight victims of Saturday’s mass shooting were still recovering on Wednesday, and now it’s not hard to see why.

According to the Washington Post’s report on Thursday, all of the victims at the University Medical Center refused to see the President when he came to visit.

“Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the President,” the hospital’s spokesperson told the Post. “Some of them didn’t want any visitors.”

However, the two patients who’d already been discharged reportedly did come back to see Trump.

Trump visited the city amid fury toward the President for his racist anti-immigrant rhetoric, which was largely echoed in the suspected El Paso gunman’s alleged manifesto on the “Hispanic invasion.” Additionally, Trump still owes El Paso more than $400,000 for a campaign rally he held there in February.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso while serving in Congress, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and El Paso City Councilwoman Alexsandra Annello all said that Trump’s visit was unwelcome.