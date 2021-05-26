No Thanks: GOP Governors Group Shuts The Door On MyPillow Guy At Conference

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, aka “the MyPillow guy,” said on Tuesday that he found himself unwelcome at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lindell told Politico that within a few minutes of picking up his credential at the hotel where the gathering was being held on Tuesday, an event coordinator told him he was barred from attending all of the official events.

A RGA official confirmed to Politico that the pillow tycoon had been turned away at the conference.

“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” the official said.

It’s not immediately clear why Lindell was at the events. However, Politico noted that the CEO had vowed earlier that day to confront Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who currently chairs the RGA, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) with his debunked conspiracy theories of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Politico also noted that the pillow tycoon had attended previous RGA conferences, including one last year where several governors reportedly encouraged him to make a bid for governorship in his home state of Minnesota.

Of course, that was before Lindell made himself the face of MAGAland’s more unhinged attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election on ex-President Donald Trump’s behalf by peddling wild conspiracy theories, over which Lindell is now being sued in a massive $1.3 billion defamation suit.