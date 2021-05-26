Latest
1 hour ago ago
Trump Rails Against ‘Highly Partisan’ Prosecutors Amid Report Of Grand Jury In Criminal Probe
14 hours ago ago
Reports: Bannon Dismissed From ‘Build The Wall’ Case After Questions Over Trump Pardon
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
15 hours ago ago
Feds May Have Been Tracking Giuliani For A Month, Botched Redaction Suggests

No Thanks: GOP Governors Group Shuts The Door On MyPillow Guy At Conference

MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell is seen outside the door of the West Wing at the White House on Jan 15, 2021. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
May 26, 2021 9:15 a.m.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, aka “the MyPillow guy,” said on Tuesday that he found himself unwelcome at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lindell told Politico that within a few minutes of picking up his credential at the hotel where the gathering was being held on Tuesday, an event coordinator told him he was barred from attending all of the official events.

A RGA official confirmed to Politico that the pillow tycoon had been turned away at the conference.

“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” the official said.

It’s not immediately clear why Lindell was at the events. However, Politico noted that the CEO had vowed earlier that day to confront Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who currently chairs the RGA, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) with his debunked conspiracy theories of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Politico also noted that the pillow tycoon had attended previous RGA conferences, including one last year where several governors reportedly encouraged him to make a bid for governorship in his home state of Minnesota.

Of course, that was before Lindell made himself the face of MAGAland’s more unhinged attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election on ex-President Donald Trump’s behalf by peddling wild conspiracy theories, over which Lindell is now being sued in a massive $1.3 billion defamation suit.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: