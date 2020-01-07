Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President of the United States and White House Advisor, speaks to during an on-camera interview at the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway criticized former FBI Director James Comey and fiercely defended President Trump against Democrats in the Impeachment proceedings during the interview. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Conway Deflects Trump War Crimes Question By Accusing Reporters Of ‘Engaging In Hypotheticals’
on December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
48 mins ago
DOJ Takes New Tougher Line On Michael Flynn’s Sentence
2 hours ago
All Eyes On Pelosi For Impeachment’s Next Steps

No Take-Backs! Iraq Still Expects US Withdrawal Mistakenly Promised In DOD Letter

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 30: Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi addresses the media during a press conference at the Chancellery on April 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. This is Andul-Mahdi's first official visit to Germany since he became prime minister in 2018. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi addresses the media during a press conference at the Chancellery on April 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
By
|
January 7, 2020 1:38 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Oh, the Trump administration’s letter informing Iraq of the U.S.’ withdrawal from the country was actually just “an honest mistake”? Too bad.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that even though the Pentagon clumsily retracted Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely’s letter on Monday and told reporters there was “no decision whatsoever” to leave Iraq, the Middle Eastern country expects the U.S. to go through with it anyway.

“We don’t deal with statements [made] in the media,” an unnamed senior Iraqi official told the Post. “As a state, we deal with the official letters that we receive, and we will act in accordance with this letter.”

According to the official, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi believes there is “no way to organize Iraq stably” while foreign troops are still in the country.

“We will tell the U.S. to put in place a timeline to implement this withdrawal,” the official said.

The Post stated that another official had backed up the first official’s remarks.

In his letter to Iraq’s Ministry of Defense on Monday, Seely laid out the U.S.’ “movement out of Iraq” and acknowledged Iraq’s “sovereign decision to order our departure,” referencing the Iraqi parliament’s resolution to have all foreign forces removed.

The letter prompted a wave of confusion given that a day prior to the letter, President Donald Trump had made a blustering threat to impose “very big sanctions” on Iraq if it expelled U.S. troops.

Several hours after Seely’s letter spread online, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley scrambled to walk back the “poorly worded” letter, which they said was merely a draft and an “honest mistake.”

“That’s not what’s happening,” Milley said of the letter’s affirmation of U.S. withdrawal.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: