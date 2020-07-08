NH Guv Is Sure Trump’s Rally Will Be Safe. He’s Not Going, Though.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) believes it’s not too risky for President Donald Trump to hold a campaign rally in his state on Saturday-but apparently not enough for the governor himself to attend.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Sununu told reporters that even though he was going to “greet the President as the governor” when Trump arrives at Portsmouth for the outdoor rally, he himself won’t be going to the event.

“I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people, I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people,” said the governor.

“Unfortunately, I have to be extra cautious as the governor, I try to be extra cautious for myself, my family,” he added.

But despite being “extra cautious” for his safety, Sununu stated that he still won’t be issuing a mask requirement on the day of the rally because he had not done so for the recent anti-police brutality protests in his state.

“To have a mask order for one and not the other isn’t fair, doesn’t make sense,” the governor said, also stating that he’s been “very clear over the past 48 hours that we expect folks to wear masks.”

The Trump campaign said in its announcement of the rally that masks will be provided to attendees that they are “strongly encouraged to wear.” However, the campaign will not be requiring them to do so.