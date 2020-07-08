Latest
15 mins ago
Elected Officials Will Offer Video Remarks In Place Of Attending Texas GOP Convention
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15: Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, attend the Senate Appropriations Committee markup on the “United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act,” in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
14 hours ago
The List Keeps Growing: Three More GOP Senators Will Skip RNC Next Month
15 hours ago
Despite Facing A Slew Of Charges, McCrae Dowless Files To Run For District Seat

NH Guv Is Sure Trump’s Rally Will Be Safe. He’s Not Going, Though.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) speaks at the Axios News Shapers event on the U.S. education system on February 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
By
|
July 8, 2020 8:25 a.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) believes it’s not too risky for President Donald Trump to hold a campaign rally in his state on Saturday-but apparently not enough for the governor himself to attend.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Sununu told reporters that even though he was going to “greet the President as the governor” when Trump arrives at Portsmouth for the outdoor rally, he himself won’t be going to the event.

“I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people, I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people,” said the governor.

“Unfortunately, I have to be extra cautious as the governor, I try to be extra cautious for myself, my family,” he added.

But despite being “extra cautious” for his safety, Sununu stated that he still won’t be issuing a mask requirement on the day of the rally because he had not done so for the recent anti-police brutality protests in his state.

“To have a mask order for one and not the other isn’t fair, doesn’t make sense,” the governor said, also stating that he’s been “very clear over the past 48 hours that we expect folks to wear masks.”

The Trump campaign said in its announcement of the rally that masks will be provided to attendees that they are “strongly encouraged to wear.” However, the campaign will not be requiring them to do so.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30