news

NYT Publisher Takes To WSJ To Tear Into Trump’s Treason Accusation

speaks onstage during the 2018 New York Times Dealbook on November 1, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Cohen/Getty Images North America
By
June 20, 2019 10:12 am

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger spared no words when responding to President Donald Trump’s allegations of treason against the paper of record in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday night.

Sulzberger wrote that Trump escalated his attacks against the press when he tweeted Saturday that the Times had committed “a virtual act of treason” for its reporting on American cyber incursions into the Russian electrical grid that his own aides had assured NYT reporters “raised no national-security concerns.”

Although the Times decided against reporting on Trump’s treason accusation — an editorial decision that Sulzberger said is “a sign of how inured we’ve grown to such rhetorical recklessness” — Sulzberger argued that it “crosses a dangerous line in the President’s campaign against a free and independent press.”

Read Sulzberger’s op-ed here.

