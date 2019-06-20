NYT Publisher Takes To WSJ To Tear Into Trump’s Treason Accusation

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger spared no words when responding to President Donald Trump’s allegations of treason against the paper of record in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday night.

Sulzberger wrote that Trump escalated his attacks against the press when he tweeted Saturday that the Times had committed “a virtual act of treason” for its reporting on American cyber incursions into the Russian electrical grid that his own aides had assured NYT reporters “raised no national-security concerns.”

…..ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Although the Times decided against reporting on Trump’s treason accusation — an editorial decision that Sulzberger said is “a sign of how inured we’ve grown to such rhetorical recklessness” — Sulzberger argued that it “crosses a dangerous line in the President’s campaign against a free and independent press.”

Read Sulzberger’s op-ed here.