NYT And CNN To Host October Democratic Debate In Ohio

The New York Times and CNN will co-host the next Democratic debate, which will take place at Otterbein University in Ohio on October 15 and possibly an additional night.

According to the Times, candidates have until October 1 to meet the polling and donor qualifications, which are the same as the September debate — 130,000 unique donors and 2 percent in four qualifying polls. The event will be moderated by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, and Times national editor Marc Lacey.

So far, 11 candidates have qualified: all 10 from Thursday night’s debate plus billionaire Tom Steyer. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and author Marianne Williamson have met the donor threshold but not the polling one.

It is not yet clear if the debate will stretch into two nights, though that has been the standard with each so far that exceeded 10 candidates.