New York Officials Considering Postponing Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus

A New York voter’s sticker seen on November 8, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
By
|
March 16, 2020 11:12 a.m.
The New York State Board of Elections is considering pushing back the state’s presidential primary election date of April 28 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board co-chair Douglas Kellner told the New York Times on Sunday that state officials may move the elections to June 23.

However, it would be up New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and the New York State Legislature to approve the change, according to Kellner.

Nothing has been officially decided yet.

Cuomo stated on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in New York has reached more than 700 and that three people had died from the virus.

The New York City Health Department announced that as of Sunday evening, there are currently 329 cases of the coronavirus in the city. NYC’s public school system has been shut down, and bars and restaurants in the city will be restricted to delivery and take-out only beginning on Tuesday.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
