New Republic Pulls ‘Inappropriate And Invasive’ Op-Ed About Buttigieg’s Sexual Preferences

An “inappropriate and invasive” op-ed about 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality was pulled after widespread backlash on social media.

The editorial, which was penned by Dale Peck and entitled “My Mayor Pete Problem,” was pulled from the website on Saturday and replaced with an editor’s note.

“Dale Peck’s post ‘My Mayor Pete Problem’ has been removed from the site, in response to criticism of the piece’s inappropriate and invasive content. We regret its publication,” the note said.

According to screenshots posted to Twitter, Peck referred to Buttigieg as “Mary Pete” and mused about the South Bend, Indiana mayor’s struggle with his sexuality as a teenager. Peck speculated about Buttigieg’s preferences for sex, as well and argued that the two were not the “same kind of gay.” Both Peck and Buttigieg are openly gay.

Upon initial criticism, a New Republic spokesperson told CNN that the piece was meant to be satire.