Latest
4 hours ago
House Democrats’ Twitter Account Pounces On AOC’s Chief Of Staff
4 hours ago
Why Is There A Framed Photo Of Tomi Lahren Hanging At Border Patrol HQ In DC?
4 hours ago
Ted Cruz Calls Out TN GOP Governor For Law Honoring KKK Grand Wizard
news

New Republic Pulls ‘Inappropriate And Invasive’ Op-Ed About Buttigieg’s Sexual Preferences

Paras Griffin/Getty Images North America
By
July 13, 2019 3:06 pm

An “inappropriate and invasive” op-ed about 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality was pulled after widespread backlash on social media.

The editorial, which was penned by Dale Peck and entitled “My Mayor Pete Problem,” was pulled from the website on Saturday and replaced with an editor’s note. 

“Dale Peck’s post ‘My Mayor Pete Problem’ has been removed from the site, in response to criticism of the piece’s inappropriate and invasive content. We regret its publication,” the note said.

According to screenshots posted to Twitter, Peck referred to Buttigieg as “Mary Pete” and mused about the South Bend, Indiana mayor’s struggle with his sexuality as a teenager. Peck speculated about Buttigieg’s preferences for sex, as well and argued that the two were not the “same kind of gay.” Both Peck and Buttigieg are openly gay.

Upon initial criticism, a New Republic spokesperson told CNN that the piece was meant to be satire.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: