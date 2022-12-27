Latest
2 hours ago
Arizona Judge Declines To Sanction Kari Lake’s Lawyers After Dismissing Her Lawsuit
4 hours ago
Dems Call For Santos To Resign As He Admits To ‘Embellishing’ Resume
7 hours ago
In Latest Stunt, Migrants Dropped Off Outside VP’s Home On Ice Cold Christmas Eve

New Details Of Gaetz’s Bid For Pardon Amid Trafficking Probe Revealed By Jan. 6 Committee Transcript

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Marjorie Taylor Greene (not seen), a congresswoman from Georgia and Representative Matt Gaetz make statements on the Jan 6 anniversary outside the Capitol on, Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington, ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Marjorie Taylor Greene (not seen), a congresswoman from Georgia and Representative Matt Gaetz make statements on the Jan 6 anniversary outside the Capitol on, Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 27, 2022 5:14 p.m.

The January 6th committee just released another batch of transcripts from their year-and-a-half-long investigation. They include a range of figures, from activists Kyle Kremer and Caroline Wren who played a central part in planning Jan. 6, to more tertiary characters in the ongoing drama like former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and former White House aide Johnny McEntee, who is the focal point of this particular story.

McEntee, who was 29 years old at the time, was briefly deemed “deputy president” during the Capitol insurrection. His transcript spans a thick 191 pages as a result, but hidden among them is a tidbit about an entirely separate political scandal: The reported investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R) violated sex trafficking laws.

The Florida Republican has reportedly been under investigation for potentially trafficking a 17-year-old girl since late 2020. His buddy and alleged accomplice Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector, was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in the case. Meanwhile, Gaetz is still standing, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be charged any time soon: Both Greenberg’s sentencing, and reports from those close to the investigation, suggest it may wind down with the congressman untouched. 

We knew Gaetz sought a presidential pardon from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to sidestep the whole ordeal. Tuesday’s transcript adds new details from McEntee.

“He told me to ask Meadows for a pardon,” McEntee said. 

The former aide claims that he’d had dinner with the congressman — or rather, “I had dinner. He didn’t eat.” — either before or after January 6th. When a federal investigator asked him to recall the details of the conversation, McEntee responded: 

“That they’re launching an investigation into him, or that there is an investigation into him, and he didn’t do anything wrong, but they’re going to try to make his life hell. And, you know, if the President could give him a pardon, that would be great. Something along those lines.”

McEntee claimed he’d had little interaction with the congressman before that point. “I just interacted with him on the road, traveling with the President over the years,” he told the panel.

But when McEntee brought the issue of the pardon up to unidentified White House staffers, he was allegedly told “no, we’re not doing that.”

Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, VIce News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: