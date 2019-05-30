Nevada Governor Signs Bill Automatically Restoring Felons’ Right To Vote

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) signed a bill on Wednesday evening that automatically restores former felons’ right to vote in the state.

As TPM outlined in its latest Weekly Primer on voting rights (accessible via Prime membership), the measure is expected to restore voting rights for the approximately 77,000 Nevada citizens who have been released from prison or discharged from parole.

“I have just signed two criminal justice reform bills that will restore fairness and justice to thousands of Nevadans,” Sisolak tweeted. “I’m so excited about the positive impact these bills will have on our communities, especially communities of color.”

I just signed two criminal justice reform bills that will restore fairness and justice to thousands of Nevadans. I'm so excited about the positive impact these bills will have on our communities, especially communities of color. 1/3 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 29, 2019

The other bill Sisolak is referring to would seal the criminal record of anyone who was charged with something that is no longer a crime under state law. The aim is to help those who were convicted of marijuana-related charges prior to Nevada’s legalization of marijuana in 2017.