NV Elex Official Slams GOP Censure: My Job Is Not To ‘Put My Thumb On The Scale Of Democracy’

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R), swiped at her Party’s state committee after it censured her for refusing to uphold ex-President Donald Trump’s false narrative claiming that the 2020 elections were tainted by voter fraud.

“While I have been loyal to the Nevada Republican Party during my over two decades as an elected official, I have been unwavering in my commitment to oversee elections and administer Nevada’s election laws in a neutral, nonpartisan manner,” the official said in a statement to the Washington Post.

“My job is to carry out the duties of my office as enacted by the Nevada Legislature, not carry water for the state GOP or put my thumb on the scale of democracy,” she continued. “Unfortunately, members of my own party continue to believe the 2020 general election was wrought with fraud — and that somehow I had a part in it — despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) defended Cegavske via Twitter on Sunday, praising the official as “a steadfast leader who consistently puts Nevada first by serving with the utmost integrity.”

The Nevada GOP passed a resolution to censure Cegavske on Saturday that claimed she had “put the reliability of our elections in Nevada in question” by publicly disputing Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

The resolution joins the wave of censures from state GOP committees targeting Republicans who did not fall in line with Trump’s attempt to steal the election after he lost to now-President Joe Biden. Sens. Bill Burr (R-NC) and Bill Cassidy (R-AL) were censured by their Republican committees for voting to convict Trump in the impeachment trial, and the Alaska GOP went as far as vowing to find a primary challenger to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) for her impeachment vote.