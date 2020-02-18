Nevada Dem Party Promises Its Caucuses Won’t Be Another Iowa

Latest
By
|
February 18, 2020 1:10 p.m.
The Nevada Democratic Party is bound and determined to make sure its caucuses on Saturday won’t be a disaster, according to party communications director Molly Forgey.

Forgey told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on Tuesday that Nevada precinct captains have been undergoing robust training every day until Saturday, and that the party is certain the caucuses will go off without a hitch.

“We’ve had our heads down, working around the clock the last three weeks and we feel very good, very confident,” the spokesperson said. “We know we’re going to have the most accessible, most expansive and transparent caucus in Nevada history.”

When asked if the party will have the caucus results available by the end of Saturday night, Forgey said the “number one priority” was ensuring that the process and vote counts go smoothly.

“And we know, we understand everyone wants to know the outcome of the Nevada caucus because we play such a crucial role in this primary as the first diverse state to make its voice heard,” she added. “So that’s our priority right now.”

Nevada Democrats are scrambling to avoid any potential snafus after a faulty vote-tallying app threw the Iowa caucuses into chaos. Though those caucuses were held over two weeks ago, the Associated Press is still unable to declare a winner due to “irregularities” in the result counting process, which showed a razor-thin margin between former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Both candidates have called for a partial recanvass, which the Iowa Democratic Party began on Sunday.

Watch Forgey below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
