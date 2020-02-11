Nevada Dem Caucus Will Use Paper Ballots For Early Voting After Abandoning App

Latest
February 11, 2020 10:52 a.m.
The Nevada Democratic Party (NDP) will use paper ballots for early voting in its caucuses after Iowa Democrats’ attempt to use a specialized caucus data-gathering app crashed and burned last week.

According to a memo published by the Nevada Independent on Tuesday, the early voter will check in using Google Forms on an iPad (and a paper voter card as a backup) at a voting site in their county, then they will fill out a paper ballot that will be scanned at the end of each day to be counted with the results of their precinct’s caucus on Feb 22.

The Google Form will have a URL that will be protected by “a series of security mechanisms,” in the Independent’s words, to prevent hacking.

NDP chair William McCurdy II already promised last week that the party would not use the same glitchy app, created by Shadow Inc., on Caucus Day that Iowa had used.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22,” McCurdy said in a statement.

Nevada’s four-day early voting period begins this Saturday and ends on Feb. 18.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
