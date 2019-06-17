Netanyahu Knows How To Flatter POTUS With New ‘Trump Heights’ Settlement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the name of a new settlement in the Golan Heights that will be named after President Trump, an unveiling that the President called a “great honor!”

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor! https://t.co/ozLz84g3i0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

The move falls into a special realm of flattery for Trump, the real estate mogul, known for emblazoning his buildings with his golden-hued namesake. The Israeli Daily Ha’aretz and multiple Israeli press reports indicate that the unveiling was nothing more than a publicity stunt as no village or town has actually been established in the area.

During the naming ceremony on Sunday, Netanyahu said he’d chosen to name the area after Trump after the U.S. became the first country to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Israel captured the land from Syria in 1967, according to BBC.

So far, “Trump Heights” is just a sign accompanied by U.S. and Israeli flags.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said, indicating Trump is “a friend of Israel”.