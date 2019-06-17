Latest
Netanyahu Knows How To Flatter POTUS With New ‘Trump Heights’ Settlement

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MAY 30: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave after speaking at a press conference on May 30, 2019 in Jerusalem, Israel. Netanyahu failed to form coalition goverment, and Israelis will now have to return to the polls for new elections on September 17,2019. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Amir Levy/Getty Images Europe
By
June 17, 2019 8:07 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the name of a new settlement in the Golan Heights that will be named after President Trump, an unveiling that the President called a “great honor!”

The move falls into a special realm of flattery for Trump, the real estate mogul, known for emblazoning his buildings with his golden-hued namesake. The Israeli Daily Ha’aretz and multiple Israeli press reports indicate that the unveiling was nothing more than a publicity stunt as no village or town has actually been established in the area.

During the naming ceremony on Sunday, Netanyahu said he’d chosen to name the area after Trump after the U.S. became the first country to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Israel captured the land from Syria in 1967, according to BBC. 

So far, “Trump Heights” is just a sign accompanied by U.S. and Israeli flags.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said, indicating Trump is “a friend of Israel”.

