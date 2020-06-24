Latest
The empty courtroom is seen at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington as the justices prepare final decisions of the high court's term, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
48 mins ago
A New Milestone For Trump: Senate Confirms His 200th Judicial Pick
1 hour ago
Bolton: Trump’s Jabs At Me ‘Degrade The Office Of The Presidency’
UNITED STATES - JUNE 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
3 hours ago
Pelosi Will ‘Absolutely, Positively Not’ Apologize For Bashing Senate GOP Police Reform Bill

NC Gov. Cooper Issues Order Requiring Everyone To Wear Masks While Out In Public

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. on May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/Tri... North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. on May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 24, 2020 4:07 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued an executive order on Wednesday mandating that everyone going outside their homes wear masks or any other type of facial covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order requires people to wear masks while visiting retail stores, restaurants, day cares or any other places out in public if they cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet. The only exceptions are for children under 11 years old and those with certain medical conditions that prevent them from covering their faces.

In his statement, Cooper described the requirement as a “simple way to control this virus while we protect ourselves and the people around us.”

“We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward,” the governor said. We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30