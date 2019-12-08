Cruz Prompts Laughter In NBC Studio After Trying To Peddle Bogus Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

Latest
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) walks to a vote before attending the weekly Republican policy luncheon on September 24, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
December 8, 2019 1:05 p.m.
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) drew laughs from the studio audience after he pushed President Donald Trump’s thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory about Ukrainian election interference.

“Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the American election in 2016?” asked “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

“I do, and I think there’s considerable evidence of that,” Cruz replied.

“You do? You do?” Todd asked incredulously, drawing laughs off-screen.

“Yes,” the Republican lawmaker said.

Despite Trump and Cruz’s claims, there is no evidence that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community unanimously agrees that Russia, not Ukraine, was behind the election meddling.

However, Trump’s GOP allies have pushed the President’s false narrative to justify his attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political enemies, for which Trump now faces impeachment.

Watch Cruz below:

Correction: The original version of this post incorrectly attributed the laughter heard on air to the NBC News crew, rather than the live studio audience. We regret the error.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
