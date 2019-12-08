NBC News Crew Laughs When Cruz Tries To Peddle Bogus Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) prompted laughter in the studio after he pushed President Donald Trump’s thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory about Ukrainian election interference.

“Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the American election in 2016?” asked “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

“I do, and I think there’s considerable evidence of that,” Cruz replied.

“You do? You do?” Todd asked incredulously, drawing laughs off-screen.

“Yes,” the Republican lawmaker said.

Despite Trump and Cruz’s claims, there is no evidence that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community unanimously agrees that Russia, not Ukraine, was behind the election meddling.

However, Trump’s GOP allies have pushed the President’s false narrative to justify his attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political enemies, for which Trump now faces impeachment.

