The First Democratic Debate Has Its Moderators

The moderators for the first Democratic debate, which starts June 26 and will air on NBC, have been announced: Savannah Guthrie of “TODAY,” Lester Holt of “NBC Nightly News,” Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press,” Rachel Maddow of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and José Diaz-Balart of “Noticias Telemundo.”

Holt will appear in both hours, joined by Guthrie and Diaz-Balart in the first hour and Maddow and Todd in the second.

In total, 20 presidential hopefuls will participate, half of them appearing each night.

To have earned a place in the debate, candidates must have garnered either 1 percent in three polls or 65,000 individual donors. The DNC has raised the bar for third debate qualifications.