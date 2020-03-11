NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The NBA announced Wednesday that it was suspending the remainder of its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” a statement from the league read. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The player in question, whom ESPN and USA Today reported was Jazz Center Rudy Gobert, tested positive shortly prior to a scheduled game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game, in Oklahoma City, was subsequently cancelled though, per the statement, “the affected player was not in the arena.”

Under normal conditions, regular season play would have continued until mid-April. The league championship was scheduled for June 4.

Read the NBA’s statement below: