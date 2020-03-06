Heckler Waves A Nazi Flag During Bernie Sanders’ Rally In Phoenix

A heckler unfurled a Nazi flag as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the only Jewish 2020 candidate, held a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday night.

A video posted by a rally attendee shows a man in a white shirt waving a swastika flag before members of the crowd ripped it away from his hands.

“Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight,” Sanders said in response to the commotion after the man was escorted out by police, per a video posted on Twitter by another rally attendee. “And more importantly they’re going to be outnumbered in November.”

It’s unclear whether Sanders saw the flag itself or only the man being removed from the arena at that moment, but Sanders campaign spokesperson Mike Casca later told a Buzzfeed News reporter that the Vermont senator “is aware of the flag with the swastika on it and is disturbed by it.”

As he was walking away from the arena outside, the man who had allegedly waved the flag shouted “Shut up, [n-word]” at a black man, a video posted by ABC 15 Arizona shows.

During the same rally, several supporters of President Donald Trump waved a flag emblazoned with Trump’s name and his “Keep America Great” campaign slogan, per a video posted by local KOLD News 13 reporter Melissa Egan. They were also removed from the rally.

The Sanders campaign and the Phoenix Police Department did not respond to requests for comment at the time of writing.