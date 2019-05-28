Lawyer Says His Nazi Sympathizer Client Was Radicalized By Fox News, Ben Shapiro

Nolan Brewer, a Nazi sympathizer who pleaded guilty to spray painting swastikas on an Indiana synagogue and setting its lawn on fire, blames his radicalization on his wife who he says was indoctrinated by Fox News and Ben Shapiro, eventually leading her the Nazi website Stormfront, per his lawyer.

Brewer was sentenced to three years in prison for defacing the synagogue, the Washington Post reported.

Shapiro bristled at the accusation from Brewer’s lawyer.

“Yes, if there’s one thing I’m known for — as one of the most prominent Orthodox Jews, targets of the alt-right, and critics of the alt-right in America — it’s directing Nazis to attack synagogues,” Shapiro tweeted Sunday. “What garbage.”

Per the Post, this is not the first time a terrorist has been connected to Shapiro as the birth of his radicalization.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who attacked a Quebec City mosque in 2017, reportedly visited Shapiro’s Twitter feed 93 times before carrying out the slaughter of six people.