Latest
5 mins ago
‘Parasite’ Distributor Says Trump ‘Can’t Read’ After Trump Moans About Subtitled Film’s Oscar Win
52 mins ago
Warren Doesn’t Let Up On Bloomberg NDAs
1 hour ago
Report: Ex-Nunes Aide Who Helped Smear Russia Probe Now Adviser To New Acting DNI

Navarro Hunting ‘Anonymous’ Writer To Get In Good With Trump: ‘Suspects Are Everywhere’

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump's assistant and most visible advisors on the economy, waits to start an interview with PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, August 9, 2016.
By
|
February 21, 2020 11:01 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Though Peter Navarro is director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy in name, he’s been spending considerable time “hunting” the administration official who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed in September 2018 and the book, “A Warning.”

On CNN’s New Day Friday, Navarro said it’s a “vocation” and that there are “suspects everywhere.”

His amateur sleuthing has already cost one official her job, as Victoria Coates left the National Security Council for the Department of Energy.

Though the book publishers insisted that Coates was not the author, Navarro’s suspicion was enough to make her job at the NSC untenable.

President Donald Trump claimed that he knows the identity of the author earlier this week, but wouldn’t name names, saying he wasn’t at liberty to say.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: