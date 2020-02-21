Navarro Hunting ‘Anonymous’ Writer To Get In Good With Trump: ‘Suspects Are Everywhere’

Though Peter Navarro is director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy in name, he’s been spending considerable time “hunting” the administration official who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed in September 2018 and the book, “A Warning.”

On CNN’s New Day Friday, Navarro said it’s a “vocation” and that there are “suspects everywhere.”

His amateur sleuthing has already cost one official her job, as Victoria Coates left the National Security Council for the Department of Energy.

Though the book publishers insisted that Coates was not the author, Navarro’s suspicion was enough to make her job at the NSC untenable.

President Donald Trump claimed that he knows the identity of the author earlier this week, but wouldn’t name names, saying he wasn’t at liberty to say.