Latest
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 15, 2020:New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a press conference about COVID-19 and the closing of K-12 public schools in New York City.
28 mins ago
De Blasio Says Fed Govt ‘Not Responding’ To Supply Requests As Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket
1 hour ago
California Gov. Orders All Residents To Stay Home Immediately Except For ‘Essential Needs’
15 hours ago
Trump Campaign, RNC Switch To Virtual Fundraising Events Due To Coronavirus

4,000 National Guard Troops Deployed Across Country To Combat COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, MD - MARCH 19: Members of the Maryland Army National Guard work to set up a triage tent in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center on March 19, 2... SILVER SPRING, MD - MARCH 19: Members of the Maryland Army National Guard work to set up a triage tent in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center on March 19, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Hospitals across the country are preparing for an influx of additional patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
March 20, 2020 9:30 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says more than 4,000 National Guard reservists have been deployed in 31 states to help battle the coronavirus.

Esper told Fox News that the Army Corps of Engineers were in New York three days ago working to help identify sites, such as college dorms or hotels, that it could renovate for hospital beds. Esper says the military also is preparing Army units to assemble field hospitals.

Esper, who has spoken with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says the Comfort hospital ship will be in New York. He says the Mercy hospital ship will be deployed early next week on the West Coast.

He adds 67 U.S. service members are infected with coronavirus and that 1,500 Americans are quarantined on four U.S. bases in an effort to lighten the burden on the nation’s civilian medical facilities.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: