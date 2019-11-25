CNN: National Enquirer Publisher Spoke With NY Prosecutors About Trump Org Hush Payments

The head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer reportedly spoke with New York prosecutors regarding its investigation into the Trump Organization’s involvement with hush money payments.



According to a CNN report Monday, sources with knowledge of the late October meeting said that David Pecker, chairman of America Media Inc., spoke with New York district attorney prosecutors about the hush money payments that the Trump Organization sent to women who alleged affairs with President Trump.

Sources told CNN that Pecker’s meeting could potentially provide details on conversations involving Stormy Daniels and agreements that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — who was convicted of lying to Congress, among other crimes — set up. The sources added that Pecker is expected to continue discussions with prosecutors.

Pecker was granted immunity as part of federal prosecutors’ investigation into Cohen and the hush money payments, and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. As part of that agreement, the company agreed to “provide cooperation in the future”

New York prosecutors are particularly looking into whether any state laws were violated, which would include the Trump Organization defrauding any Daniels payment-related business records, according to CNN.