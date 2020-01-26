Nadler Will Miss Part Of Impeachment Trial Due To Wife’s Hospitalization

Latest
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
January 26, 2020 3:48 p.m.
House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) confirmed in a Sunday afternoon statement that he will miss part of the Senate impeachment trial due to his wife’s hospitalization in New York where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer,” Nadler said in the statement. “She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer.”

Nadler said that he will be in New York on Monday, but plans to return to Washington, D.C. late Monday.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment,” Nadler said. “I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.”

Summer Concepcion
