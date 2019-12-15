Latest
on December 16, 2015 in New York City.
1 hour ago
Comey Says DOJ IG Was Right About FBI’s ‘Sloppiness’ With FISA Application
4 hours ago
Trump Whines About Fox News Holding Interviews With Adam Schiff And James Comey
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 4: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., conducts a news conference introducing legislation that would help offset expenses incurred by new parents in the Capitol on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The Cassidy-Sinema Parental Leave Plan would allow new parents to receive $5000 from the Child Tax Credit to be used for child rearing expenses. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
20 hours ago
Facing Angry Local Dems, Anti-Impeachment Rep. May Switch To GOP

Nadler Shrugs Off House Dem’s Planned Defection To GOP: He’s Just Trying To Keep His Seat

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) attends a news conference on April 9, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By
|
December 15, 2019 1:15 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) waved aside Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (D-NJ) planned switch to the Republican Party on Sunday, asserting that the lawmaker is merely trying to get reelected.

“Well, first of all, what he’s reacting to is public polling that shows he can’t get renominated,” Nadler told ABC News’ “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “His electorate in his district is 24 percent to renominate him and 60 percent to nominate somebody else.”

“But more to that point, this is not political,” the Democratic lawmaker continued. “We should not be looking at those things. This is the defense of our democracy.”

Van Drews, who has openly spoken out against impeaching President Donald Trump, is planning to switch party affiliation to the GOP this week ahead of the House’s historic vote on its two articles of impeachment.

Per the New York Times and Politico, Van Drews’ campaign poll showed 71 percent of Democratic primary voters in his district would be less likely to reelect him if he voted against impeachment.

Although Van Drews declared last week that he is “absolutely not changing” parties, the New Jersey lawmaker ultimately decided to switch after all because he fears a potential primary challenge from a progressive Democrat in his swing district, according to the Times.

Watch Nadler below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: