Nadler Shrugs Off House Dem’s Planned Defection To GOP: He’s Just Trying To Keep His Seat

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) waved aside Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (D-NJ) planned switch to the Republican Party on Sunday, asserting that the lawmaker is merely trying to get reelected.

“Well, first of all, what he’s reacting to is public polling that shows he can’t get renominated,” Nadler told ABC News’ “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “His electorate in his district is 24 percent to renominate him and 60 percent to nominate somebody else.”

“But more to that point, this is not political,” the Democratic lawmaker continued. “We should not be looking at those things. This is the defense of our democracy.”

Van Drews, who has openly spoken out against impeaching President Donald Trump, is planning to switch party affiliation to the GOP this week ahead of the House’s historic vote on its two articles of impeachment.

Per the New York Times and Politico, Van Drews’ campaign poll showed 71 percent of Democratic primary voters in his district would be less likely to reelect him if he voted against impeachment.

Although Van Drews declared last week that he is “absolutely not changing” parties, the New Jersey lawmaker ultimately decided to switch after all because he fears a potential primary challenge from a progressive Democrat in his swing district, according to the Times.

Watch Nadler below: