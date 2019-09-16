Latest
32 mins ago
Why Is The DNI Hiding An ‘Urgent’ Whistleblower Complaint From Congress?
on March 4, 2016 in Warren, Michigan.
3 hours ago
Michigan GOP Changes Primary Rules As Part Of Effort To Boost Trump In 2020
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center on September 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. More than 20,000 tickets have been distributed for the event.
3 hours ago
Here Are All The Times Trump Said He’d Meet With Iran Without Preconditions

Nadler: ‘Personally, I Think The President Ought To Be Impeached’

UNITED STATES - MAY 2: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to begin a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building that was scheduled to feature testimony by Attorney General William Barr on Russian Interference in the 2016 election and the Robert Mueller report on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Barr did not show up for the hearing citing displeasure with the format. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 2: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to begin a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building that was scheduled to feature testimony by Attorney General William Barr on Russian In... UNITED STATES - MAY 2: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to begin a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building that was scheduled to feature testimony by Attorney General William Barr on Russian Interference in the 2016 election and the Robert Mueller report on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Barr did not show up for the hearing citing displeasure with the format. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
September 16, 2019 2:57 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) expressed his personal support for impeaching President Donald Trump Monday, taking a step further than most of his fellow Democratic leaders.

“Frankly, we are concentrating our resources on whether to impeach the President,” he said during a WNYC interview about possibly impeaching Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Personally, I think President ought to be impeached, but we need to concentrate on that in next few months.”

He added that it’s his committee’s responsibility to lay out Trump’s misdeeds and move the public opinion onto the side of impeachment.

“In my personal opinion, impeachment is imperative not because he’s going to be removed from office — the Senate won’t do that — but because we have to vindicate the Constitution,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has maintained that impeachment is a losing tactic because the Senate will acquit the President and it might hurt Democrats politically.

Listen to the interview here.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: