Nadler: ‘Personally, I Think The President Ought To Be Impeached’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) expressed his personal support for impeaching President Donald Trump Monday, taking a step further than most of his fellow Democratic leaders.

“Frankly, we are concentrating our resources on whether to impeach the President,” he said during a WNYC interview about possibly impeaching Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Personally, I think President ought to be impeached, but we need to concentrate on that in next few months.”

He added that it’s his committee’s responsibility to lay out Trump’s misdeeds and move the public opinion onto the side of impeachment.

“In my personal opinion, impeachment is imperative not because he’s going to be removed from office — the Senate won’t do that — but because we have to vindicate the Constitution,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has maintained that impeachment is a losing tactic because the Senate will acquit the President and it might hurt Democrats politically.

