Nadler Slams McGahn For Ditching Hearing: ‘Our Subpoenas Are Not Optional’

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) tore into ex-White House counsel Don McGahn for skipping his hearing in front of the committee on Tuesday morning.

During the brief 30-minute hearing, Nadler ripped the White House’s argument that McGahn has “absolute immunity” from House Democrats’ subpoenas.

“Our subpoenas are not optional,” Nadler said. “Mr. McGahn has a legal obligation to be here for this scheduled appearance. If he does not immediately correct his mistake, this committee will have no choice but to enforce the subpoena against him.”

Watch below: