Nadler Unexpectedly Delays Late-Night Impeachment Articles Vote

After 13 hours of debate, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) unexpectedly called a recess Thursday night, delaying the vote on the articles of impeachment until Friday.

According to the Washington Post, some Republicans erupted at the decision, accusing Nadler of scuttling their travel plans and jockeying for optimal television coverage.

“This is the most ludicrous thing I have seen in my entire life!” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the committee. “To not even consult the ranking member, to not even give us a heads up! … This is why people don’t like us, this crap!”

Democrats were resentful themselves, for what they saw as a Republican effort to drag out the hearing initially supposed to end at 5 p.m. ET Thursday, to force the vote late enough that no one was watching the news.

Republicans had introduced multiple amendments, some to delete the articles of impeachment themselves, all of which were neatly defeated by party-line votes.

Nadler abruptly called the recess after all involved agreed to end the amendment debate, advising members to “search their consciences” before the final vote, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Friday.

The full House will vote on the articles next week, after they pass out of committee. Democrats expect a few defections, but enjoy a 17-vote cushion due to their majority.