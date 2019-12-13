Nadler Unexpectedly Delays Late-Night Impeachment Articles Vote

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) looks at his watch during a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General William Barr declined to appear, Capitol Hill on May 2, 2019 in Washington... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) looks at his watch during a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Attorney General William Barr declined to appear, Capitol Hill on May 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Committee is investigating the Justice Department's Investigation of Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 13, 2019 7:20 a.m.
After 13 hours of debate, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) unexpectedly called a recess Thursday night, delaying the vote on the articles of impeachment until Friday.

According to the Washington Post, some Republicans erupted at the decision, accusing Nadler of scuttling their travel plans and jockeying for optimal television coverage.

“This is the most ludicrous thing I have seen in my entire life!” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the committee. “To not even consult the ranking member, to not even give us a heads up! … This is why people don’t like us, this crap!”

Democrats were resentful themselves, for what they saw as a Republican effort to drag out the hearing initially supposed to end at 5 p.m. ET Thursday, to force the vote late enough that no one was watching the news.

Republicans had introduced multiple amendments, some to delete the articles of impeachment themselves, all of which were neatly defeated by party-line votes.

Nadler abruptly called the recess after all involved agreed to end the amendment debate, advising members to “search their consciences” before the final vote, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Friday.

The full House will vote on the articles next week, after they pass out of committee. Democrats expect a few defections, but enjoy a 17-vote cushion due to their majority.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
