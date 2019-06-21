Latest
Dems Plan To Use Hicks’ Tight-Lipped Testimony In Legal Fight With Trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 21, 2019 9:03 am

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) thinks Hope Hicks’ scarce testimony may be a blessing in disguise.

During an interview with Politico on Thursday, Nadler suggested that Hicks’ refusal to answer questions about her time in the White House will help lawmakers in their lawsuit to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress. Hicks’ refusal illustrates the lengths the White House has gone to keep witnesses quiet.

“It very much played into our hands,” Nadler told Politico. “It’s one thing to tell a judge blanket immunity is not a right thing. It’s another thing when a judge can see what that means in actuality, and how absurd it is.”

Nadler said lawmakers are currently working on drafting the lawsuit against McGahn and he hopes a win on that front will force the White House to stop resisting their oversight efforts.

