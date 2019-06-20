Nadler: Hicks Said Trump Was ‘Serious’ About Willingness To Accept Foreign Dirt

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), former White House communications director Hope Hicks said behind closed doors on Wednesday that she knew President Trump to be “serious” in his comments about accepting “oppo research” from foreign entities.

“Yesterday, during her transcribed interview, Ms. Hicks made clear that she understood the President to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections,” Nadler wrote in a statement. “She also made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI.”

The full transcript of Hicks’ testimony is due out no more than 48 hours after her testimony.

Trump made waves during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last week when he said that he’d “listen” to damaging information on his opponents from foreign governments and that he wouldn’t necessarily report it to the FBI. He later (kind of) walked the comment back.