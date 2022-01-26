MyPillow Guy Just Decides To Stop Complying With Dominion Suit Discovery Process

MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s lawyers are refusing to comply with the discovery process for Dominion Voting System’s $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell, according to a court filing on Monday night.

The filing was signed by attorneys representing Dominion, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and voting-systems company Smartmatic — which also hit Lindell with a defamation lawsuit earlier this month.

Other lawyers in the case indicated that the MyPillow magnet’s lawyers stopped showing up to meetings to figure out a schedule for the case the day after Dominion’s lawyer hit them with a request for documents.

“Lindell and MyPillow’s change in position on whether the Court ordered and the Parties engaged in a conference presumably reflects their effort to avoid responding to requests for production Plaintiffs served the day before,” the filing said.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Lindell’s defiance comes after U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols ordered all parties to figure out a schedule for the discovery process and additional motions. Dominion has requested that Lindell, Giuliani and Powell produce documents related to the remarks they issued about Dominion during media interviews, in addition to depositions, according to the new filing.

The new filing notes that Lindell’s lawyers informed others in the case on Jan. 6 that they won’t participate in the scheduling conferences going forward. It also points to Lindell’s lawyers’ plans to appeal Nichols’ rejection of their motion to dismiss the lawsuit to the Supreme Court.

“Lindell and MyPillow’s position is that they will refuse to participate in consolidated discovery unless and until they have fully exhausted their appeal of the Court’s denial of their Motions to Dismiss,” the new filing said, adding: “Lindell and MyPillow also said they are seriously taking appeals from both orders all the way to the United States Supreme Court, if need be.”

Dominion said that there was no “realistic possibility” that it would settle its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit with Lindell and Big Lie lawyers Giuliani and Powell.

“Given the devastating harm to Plaintiffs, the lack of remorse shown by Defendants, and the fact that many of them continue to double down on their lies, Plaintiffs do not believe any realistic possibility of settlement exists,” lawyers for Dominion wrote in the filing.

In comments to Insider on Tuesday night, Lindell reiterated his plans to appeal Nichols’ denial of his motion to dismiss the lawsuit — and will take it to the Supreme Court if need be.

“They are prison bound! They are trying to cover up their crimes and committing more crimes in the process!” Lindell told Insider, saying “many new charges and lawsuits” would be brought against Dominion in the “next two to three weeks.”

Last year, Dominion sued Lindell for $1.3 billion. The company alleged that the Trump loyalist’s embrace of the former president’s election fraud falsehoods not only worked to Lindell’s advantage financially and politically, but also ruined the reputation the voting technology company and endangered its employees’ safety.

Dominion also filed lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell, both of whom worked for former President Trump and pushed the Big Lie of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election.

Previous attempts by Lindell, Powell and Giuliani to dismiss the lawsuits were rejected by Nichols. Lindell’s efforts to separate his case from other defendants were also rejected by Nichols.

Lindell also filed a $1.6 billion countersuit against Dominion, accusing the voting systems company of waging an “illegal campaign to punish and silence their critics.”