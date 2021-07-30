MyPillow Guy Lindell Is Pulling Ads From Fox After Network Rejects His ‘Cyber Symposium’

One of Fox News’ biggest advertisers says he is ditching the network because they won’t advertise an event that will rehash old nonsense about the 2020 election.

In an interview with TPM, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he was pulling ads “immediately and indefinitely” from the network, after Fox News refused to air a spot promoting a “cyber symposium” he’s planning to host in Sioux Falls next month.

“As soon as I heard that, I said, ‘You are part of cancel culture. You are worst than all of the media put together,'” Lindell said, referring to Fox News. “You’re going to start screening events?”

“They should just become a weather channel and talk about climate change,” he said of the network, adding later: “Machines or vaccines, count Fox out, they don’t want to talk about it. It’s a generic station now that won’t talk about anything. I’m not going to be a part of them being part of this cancel culture, I think it’s disgraceful.”

The cyber symposium event, like others Lindell has hosted, will purportedly show (again) that hinky election machines stole Donald Trump’s second term from him. (Both Fox News and Lindell are facing lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems.)

A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement, “It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Fox News rejected Lindell’s ad.

“I am pulling everything!” Lindell told Salon separately Thursday night. “Fox [News] denied the [cyber symposium] ad, and they based it on ‘pending litigation.'”

Lindell claimed to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, that MyPillow spent nearly $50 million on Fox News ads last year and around $19 million so far this year.

The bedding magnate’s move to pull all of his ads from Fox News is a 180 degree turn from his previous strategy of buying more ads because Fox News’ journalists were ignoring the event.

“Fox [News] does not talk about anything with the election,” Lindell told Salon last week. “So I’m going to make ads that will talk about — at least advertising for FrankSpeech.com — that we’re going to be televising this [cyber symposium] for 72 hours straight.” (FrankSpeech.com is Lindell’s social networking site.)

The symposium is just Lindell’s latest attempt to bring election truth to the masses. He’s also produced several documentaries claiming to detail the theft of Trump’s second term — all poorly reviewed by people who know what they’re talking about.

What will happen as a result of this cyber symposium? According to Lindell, the Supreme Court will come to its senses and decide, unanimously, to make Trump president again.

This post has been updated.