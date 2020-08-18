Latest
16 mins ago
GOP-led Report Reveals Just How Close Manafort Was To Russian Military Intel
21 mins ago
20 States To Sue DeJoy And USPS Over Controversial Agency Restructuring
36 mins ago
DeJoy Announces He Will Pause USPS Overhaul Until After Election

MyPillow CEO Goes Off On CNN As He’s Grilled On Hawking Unproven COVID-19 Treatment

By
|
August 18, 2020 2:20 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday went off on CNN’s Anderson Cooper as he vehemently defended pushing the use of oleandrin, an unproven COVID-19 therapeutic.

On Monday, Lindell confirmed to CNN that he and President Trump participated in a July meeting at the White House regarding the use of oleandrin as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Lindell claimed that Trump was “enthusiastic” about oleandrin — which has not been proven to effectively treat the coronavirus — and that the President wants the Food and Drug Administration to “do its course.”

Lindell continued promoting the unproven COVID-19 treatment on CNN the next day, finding himself in a heated exchange with Cooper as he was grilled about pushing the product amid surging cases of the coronavirus nationwide.

Lindell grew increasingly irate as Cooper took him to task on the matter, which included pointing out how the MyPillow CEO is set to make a profit off of oleandrin due to being on the board of the Phoenix Biotechnology, a producer of the unproven treatment.

After an absurd exchange that prompted Cooper to dispute Lindell’s assertion that he “probably” sleeps on a MyPillow, Lindell doubled down on his defense of oleandrin.

“This is the answer. Wouldn’t you want to save lives? This is what my heart is,” Lindell said. “I gave it to my friends and family. This saved their lives.”

Cooper hit back, telling Lindell “you really are like a snake oil salesman,” before Lindell replied that he gives “the glory to God.”

“I do what Jesus has me do. I give the glory to God and I want to help people, that’s my passion,” Lindell said. “I’m not driven, I’m not money-driven.”

After Cooper asked whether “Jesus wants you promoting remedies that have never been tested,” Lindell implored him to ask himself why he’d ruin his reputation if he didn’t believe in the product.

Cooper refuted the notion that Lindell has a great reputation by pointing out that he received an “F” from the Better Business Bureau.

“You are in my prayers,  Anderson, because they destroyed me when I went all in for this great President,” Lindell said.

Watch the exchange on CNN below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30