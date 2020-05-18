Music To Trump’s Ears: GOP Chair Says Convention Will Still Be Held In-Person

There are no plans to change the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina from its at least partial in-person format when it formally nominates President Donald Trump, according to Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel.

“We will not be holding a virtual convention,” McDaniel said in a call with reporters on Monday, per the Associated Press.

The GOP chair said that the convention, scheduled on August 24 to 27, is “quite a ways away.”

“And there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary,” she told reporters.