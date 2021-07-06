Murdoch To Launch ‘Fox Weather’ Channel As Fox News Sows Doubt On Climate Science

Latest
By
|
July 6, 2021 2:21 p.m.

Right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire is about to extend to an unexpected realm this fall: Weather news.

“Fox Weather” is an upcoming 24-hour streaming service that will, according to a Fox spokesperson in a interview with the New York Times, provide “in-depth reporting surrounding all weather conditions” by “a dedicated team of leading meteorologists and experts.” Sharri Berg, who served as executive vice president of news operations at Fox News, will be the new channel’s president and will report to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

It is unclear yet how Fox Weather will address the climate change crisis. However, its sister channel, Fox News, has notoriously given platform to climate change deniers multiple times, with one guest on Tucker Carlson’s program falsely calling climate change “a fiction of the media” less than three weeks ago.

In fact, Fox and other Murdoch-owned outlets’ boosting of climate change denialism has reportedly been a source of tension between Murdoch and his son, James, an advocate for environmentalism.

The media tycoon has described himself as a climate change “skeptic.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
