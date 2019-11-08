Latest
6 mins ago
Referee Says He Told Jordan About Sexual Misconduct At OSU, Was Shrugged Off
on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
14 hours ago
Michael Bloomberg Poised To File For Democratic Presidential Primary In Alabama
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 07: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, arrives to the Capitol Visitor Center for a deposition related to House's impeachment inquiry on Thursday, November 7, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 hours ago
CNN: Pence Aide Testifies That Trump-Zelensky Call Was Abnormal

Mulvaney Was Subpoenaed Thursday Evening. WH Already Says He Won’t Appear

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney waits for an event to celebrate a national day of prayer, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) ... White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney waits for an event to celebrate a national day of prayer, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 8, 2019 8:18 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was subpoenaed on Thursday evening to appear before congressional investigators on Friday morning, Axios was first to report.

“Mr. Mulvaney has the opportunity to uphold his oath to the nation and Constitution by testifying tomorrow under oath about matters of keen national importance,” an official working on the impeachment inquiry told CNN. “We hope Mr. Mulvaney does not hide behind the President’s ongoing efforts to conceal the truth and obstruct our investigation.”

But a White House official already told CNN that Mulvaney will likely not appear for the deposition. The subpoena follows a letter sent by House investigators Tuesday that requested Mulvaney appear for testimony by the end of the week.

House Democrats were aiming to grill Mulvaney about his stunning admission of  a quid pro quo while speaking to reporters at a press briefing last month. Mulvaney confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was withheld while Trump and his associates pressed the government to open up investigations into Trump’s political rivals.

Hours later, Mulvaney walked back the admission, but that didn’t stop Trump’s allies from publicly attacking his competence for several days.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: