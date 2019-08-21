Mulvaney Admits In Private There’s A Chance Of A ‘Moderate And Short’ Recession

While President Trump finally admitted his administration is weighing a payroll tax cut to avoid a recession, he and other top White House officials have been working overtime to tout the strength of the U.S. economy, a necessary component of President Trump’s reelection bid.

In private, it’s a different story.

According to Politico, during a fundraising luncheon in Wyoming this week, which was hosted by first daughter Ivanka Trump and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, acting White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted to a but of anxiety. According to an attendee who spoke to Politico, Mulvaney told the crowd of wealthy Republicans that if a recession were to occur it would be “moderate and short.”

Read the full report here.