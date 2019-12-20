Mick Mulvaney Expected To Leave White House After Senate Impeachment Trial

Once the Senate finishes its impending impeachment trial, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is expected to leave his post, Politico reported.

According to several aides and associates of President Trump who spoke to Politico, Trump’s been pressured from inside and outside the White House to find a replacement before his reelection campaigning kicks into high gear. A list of possible replacements has been making the rounds among Trump aides and allies for several weeks.

According to Politico, Mulvaney’s control over operations is dwindling and he’s not in charge of the White House’s impeachment strategy.

“He is there. I’ll leave it at that,” a Republican close to Trump told Politico. “He’s like a kid. His role at the dinner table is to be seen and not heard.”

As Politico noted, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who announced his retirement this week, is widely believed to be in the running to replace Mulvaney, who embarrassed the White House in the early stages of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry when he essentially admitted there was a quid pro quo tied to the withheld military aid for Ukraine and then had to walk it back hours later.