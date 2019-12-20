Mick Mulvaney Expected To Leave White House After Senate Impeachment Trial

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Former CIA director John Brennan (2nd L) and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) arrive at a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing titled, "Evaluating the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on 'Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections.'" (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
11 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a briefing at the White House October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mulvaney answered a range of questions relating ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a briefing at the White House October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mulvaney answered a range of questions relating to the issues surrounding the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, and other issues during the briefing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 20, 2019 9:39 a.m.
Once the Senate finishes its impending impeachment trial, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is expected to leave his post, Politico reported. 

According to several aides and associates of President Trump who spoke to Politico, Trump’s been pressured from inside and outside the White House to find a replacement before his reelection campaigning kicks into high gear. A list of possible replacements has been making the rounds among Trump aides and allies for several weeks.

According to Politico, Mulvaney’s control over operations is dwindling and he’s not in charge of the White House’s impeachment strategy.

“He is there. I’ll leave it at that,” a Republican close to Trump told Politico. “He’s like a kid. His role at the dinner table is to be seen and not heard.”

As Politico noted, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who announced his retirement this week, is widely believed to be in the running to replace Mulvaney, who embarrassed the White House in the early stages of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry when he essentially admitted there was a quid pro quo tied to the withheld military aid for Ukraine and then had to walk it back hours later.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
