Latest
59 mins ago
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns Following Epstein Deal Scrutiny
1 hour ago
Trump Celebrates Sebastian Gorka’s ‘Big’ Win After Scuffle In Rose Garden
1 hour ago
LIVE BLOG: Appeals Court Arguments On House Subpoena For Trump Finances
news

Reports: Mueller Testimony Could Be Delayed By One Week

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 12, 2019 10:33 am

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress could be delayed by one week to July 24, Politico reported Friday. The hearing was originally scheduled for July 17.

CNN reported that the House Judiciary Committee is discussing the delay to allow more time for Mueller to testify and that lawmakers are still negotiating.

However, House Judiciary spokesperson Danny Schwarz told reporters Friday that Mueller’s testimony is still on for July 17 as of now.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: