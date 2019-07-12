Reports: Mueller Testimony Could Be Delayed By One Week

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress could be delayed by one week to July 24, Politico reported Friday. The hearing was originally scheduled for July 17.
CNN reported that the House Judiciary Committee is discussing the delay to allow more time for Mueller to testify and that lawmakers are still negotiating.
However, House Judiciary spokesperson Danny Schwarz told reporters Friday that Mueller’s testimony is still on for July 17 as of now.
House Judiciary spox Danny Schwarz tells reporters re Mueller hearing: “At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes.”
— Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) July 12, 2019