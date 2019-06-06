Flynn Shakes Up His Legal Team After Sentencing Memo Debacle

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has replaced his legal team, which has been by his side since before his December 2017 guilty plea, as he waits to move forward with sentencing.

D.C- based defense attorney lawyer Robert Kelner gave notice to the court Thursday that Flynn has terminated him, and asked the court for permission to withdraw from the case.

“As only sentencing remains in this case, sentencing has not yet been scheduled, and General Flynn has already retained new counsel, withdrawal at this time would not be prejudicial to any of the parties or otherwise inconsistent with the interests of justice,” Kelner’s filing said. It is not clear yet who Flynn’s new attorneys are.

After pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russian officials, Flynn proved to be a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and his testimony was cited several times in Mueller’s report. Flynn was also assisting in other Justice Department investigations, according to court filings. He is expected to testify at July trial of the foreign lobbying case against his former business associate, Bijan Kian.

Given his “substantial assistance”, the government recommended no prison time for Flynn. However, the prospect of no prison time was put in jeopardy by a judge’s clear frustration with Flynn’s own sentencing memo in the case, which cast doubt on Flynn’s guilty plea and suggested that Flynn had been entrapped by the FBI.

During a December 2018 dramatic hearing, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan hinted at the hearing he would sentence Flynn to some jail time, and his is lawyers asked to delay the sentencing until Flynn’s cooperation with the government was complete. A new sentencing proceeding has not been scheduled yet and likely awaits until after Kian’s trial.

