Latest
16 mins ago ago
From Nov. 4 To Jan. 6, The MAGA Team Knew Exactly What They Were Doing
1 hour ago ago
Trump Declares Loyalty To His Off-Brand Twitter As Elon Musk Buys Social Media Giant
1 hour ago ago
Remembering McCrae Dowless, Operative Allegedly At The Center Of A Rare, Real Case Of Election Fraud
3 hours ago ago
And That’s That

MTG Texted Meadows About Trump Declaring Martial Law, New Texts Reveal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
By
|
April 25, 2022 2:07 p.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed under oath on Friday that she couldn’t remember whether she’d privately suggested that then-President Donald Trump invoke martial law to cling to power after the 2020 election.

But newly released texts between Greene and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows might jog her memory.

CNN published on Monday a tranche of texts sent between Meadows and others that, CNN said, had been turned over the House Jan. 6 Committee. The log revealed frantic and desperate conversations between the White House official and various Trump stooges, including Greene, between the November election and Jan. 21 last year.

The records showed that Greene texted Meadows on Jan. 17, 11 days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, to raise the question of whether Trump might invoke martial law.

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall [sic] law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” Greene wrote. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

It was unclear whether Meadows responded to her message.

Revelations of Greene’s text comes several days after the Georgia lawmaker, who’s currently facing a bid to get her disqualified from office for fueling the Jan. 6 insurrection, testified repeatedly that she did “not recall” whether she was involved in key elements of Trump’s election steal — including whether or not she’d advocated for him to declare martial law.

“Did you advocate to President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power?” one of the attorneys representing disqualification effort asked on Friday.

“I do not recall,” Greene replied.

“So you’re not denying you did it?” the lawyer pressed.

“I don’t remember,” she said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: