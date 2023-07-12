MTG Claims No One Told Her She Was Ousted From House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on Tuesday that she hasn’t been informed by the House Freedom Caucus that she has been ousted from the group.

“No one has told me that,” Greene told reporters, referring to her reported ousting. “As a matter of fact, all the information I found out was from you guys.”

I’m “not really concerned about it,” though, she continued.

“I’m here for Georgia’s 14th District. That’s who voted for me. That’s who sent me here and that’s who I work for. And I don’t have time for the drama club,” Greene said.

The Georgia Republican was reportedly ejected from the far-right group after a majority of the members voted before the Fourth of July recess, agreeing she shouldn’t be a part of the Freedom Caucus.

As of now, it is unclear if the process of removing Greene from the group is officially complete. And few members have been willing to discuss the matter publicly, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is reportedly at the center of the rift.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) told Politico earlier this month that “a vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done.”

Harris wouldn’t say how he personally voted, according to the news outlet, but said that the ousting was “an appropriate action.”

The MAGA-aligned conspiracy theorist congresswoman has become a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the past couple of months. And some in the Freedom Caucus are reportedly unhappy that she’s aligned herself with GOP leadership and been too critical of the conservative group and its members.

Greene was one of the few conservatives who supported McCarthy’s speakership bid through the historic, days-long, 15-round fight. She was even praised by some Republicans after she reportedly called former President Donald Trump during the voting circus to try to convince the conservative detractors to vote “present” to help McCarthy secure the speakership.

But while she has been getting close to McCarthy, Greene has also been publicly picking fights with some of her far-right allies in the Freedom Caucus.

Earlier this year, Greene picked a Twitter fight with fellow MAGA-land loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he tweeted a message congratulating her for her assignments on the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees.

The speakership fight also caused something of a rift between Greene and Boebert, leading to an argument in the ladies room just off the House floor during the first day of the speaker elections.

Tensions between the two boiled over recently when Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor amid GOP frustration with the Colorado Republican’s push to try and force a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden.