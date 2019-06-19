Nothing But A Hound Dog: Scarborough Likens Trump At Rally To Elvis In ’77

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough couldn’t help but lose his suspicious mind over President Donald Trump pulling the same old tricks at his 2020 reelection campaign kickoff rally Tuesday night.

Scarborough thought Trump was such a hound dog (crying about the same things all the time) that he compared him to the king of rock ‘n roll himself.

“This is Elvis in ’77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating, or Graceland in front of the six televisions with a big huge bottle of quaaludes and a bottle of vodka,” Scarborough said, likening Trump’s rally antics to Presley’s erratic behavior in his last year of life.

Scarborough further tore into Trump by saying how he’s like Elvis “trying to sing the old hits but his heart is just not really in it.”

“They know what he’s going to sing before he sings it,” Scarborough said. “They know all the words and the guy who was once so exciting is now just dull.”

Watch Scarborough get all shook up over Trump’s kickoff rally below: