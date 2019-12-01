MSNBC Mistakenly Uses Pic Of White Nationalist Richard Spencer Instead Of Navy Secretary

Witness the curse of sharing a name with one of the most notorious white nationalists in the country.

On Sunday morning, MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy Reid discussed a fiery Washington Post op-ed penned by former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was ousted last week after he tried to convince the White House to keep President Donald Trump from meddling in the Eddie Gallagher case.

“This is what Spencer wrote in an op-ed about what the White House did,” Reid said before text images of the column appeared on the screen–accompanied by a photo of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The image remained up as Reid read an excerpt from the op-ed.

MSNBC mistakenly uses an image of white nationalist Richard Spencer during a segment about Navy Secretary Richard Spencer. pic.twitter.com/UUMonKEHql — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 1, 2019

Several minutes later, the MSNBC host apologized for the snafu.

“Earlier in the segment, as we were talking about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer,” she said. “Very, deeply sorry for that mistake.”