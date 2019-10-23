Latest
The Next Democratic Debate Will Be Moderated By An All-Female Panel

MSNBC Rachel Maddow arrives for a lunch hosted in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron at the State Department on March 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)
October 23, 2019 7:19 pm
MSNBC announced on Wednesday that the next debate in the Democratic presidential primaries will be moderated by an all-female panel.

MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, Washington Post reporter and MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker, and NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the fifth Democratic debate.

According to NBC News, only eight candidates have qualified to participate in the debate so far: Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer.

The debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, will air from 9 PM EST to 11 on November 20.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
