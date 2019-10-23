The Next Democratic Debate Will Be Moderated By An All-Female Panel

MSNBC announced on Wednesday that the next debate in the Democratic presidential primaries will be moderated by an all-female panel.

MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, Washington Post reporter and MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker, and NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the fifth Democratic debate.

According to NBC News, only eight candidates have qualified to participate in the debate so far: Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer.

The debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, will air from 9 PM EST to 11 on November 20.